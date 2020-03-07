Home
Yvonne Dawn WHITE

WHITE Yvonne Dawn Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at South West Healthcare Warrnambool, March 6 2020. Aged 73 years Loved wife of Norm. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lisa and John, Tony and Shellie, Tracey and Tony, Nicole and Scott, Janelle and Brendan. Adored Nan of Jack, Bart, Tess, Millie, Harry, Ryan, Brendan, James, Sarah, Abby, Tayla, Ben, Lily and Conor. "In our hearts forever" Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 7, 2020
