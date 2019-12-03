Home
Winifred Joan RODDA


1927 - 2019
RODDA Winifred Joan (Joan) 10/05/1927 - 30/11/2019 ~pcPassed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Mt View Nursing Home, Terang.

Dearly loved wife of Bernie (dec).

Cherished companion of Don.

Adored mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Paddy, Dennis (dec) and Pauline (dec).

~pcMum, your beautiful smile and kindness will be cherished and remembered every day.

Loved Nana of Sam, Matthew and Taier, Belinda and Mike, Patrick and Jenelle, Jessica and Jarrod, Joshua.

Loved Nanny Joan of Max and Winnie, Pia, Zach and Nellie, Matisse and Emmy, Harry and Abigail, Freddy and Sergio.

~pcWe were all very blessed, for you 'Nanny Joan' filled our lives with love and laughter.

Special thank you to Dr Neil Jackson and staff at Mt View Nursing Home.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 3, 2019
