Home
Resources
More Obituaries for William WINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" WINES

Add a Memory
William "Bill" WINES Notice
WINES William â€˜Bill' 22/09/1929 - 18/04/2020

Loving husband of Gladys



Daddy's girl, Judy.

Nothing was ever too much;

you were always there

Love you



Pa, out in the garage fixing cars, gone fishing or in the kitchen cooking up a feast.

Pa of Tegan, Jay, Sasha and Amba.

Great Pa of Charlotte, Logan; Taylor, Mackenzie, Darcy our bright Star; and Luca.

Special Pa of Sky, Donald, Melanie and Holly.



Catch a big one,

Give Mum and Darcy big hugs

Now at peace with Mum.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -