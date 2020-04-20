|
|
WINES William â€˜Bill' 22/09/1929 - 18/04/2020
Loving husband of Gladys
Daddy's girl, Judy.
Nothing was ever too much;
you were always there
Love you
Pa, out in the garage fixing cars, gone fishing or in the kitchen cooking up a feast.
Pa of Tegan, Jay, Sasha and Amba.
Great Pa of Charlotte, Logan; Taylor, Mackenzie, Darcy our bright Star; and Luca.
Special Pa of Sky, Donald, Melanie and Holly.
Catch a big one,
Give Mum and Darcy big hugs
Now at peace with Mum.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 20, 2020