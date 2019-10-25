Home
William Joseph "Bill" KERMOND

William Joseph "Bill" KERMOND Notice
KERMOND William Joseph 'Bill' 22-06-1935 - 23-10-2019

Passed away at peacefully at S.W.H., Warrnambool.

Loved husband of Dorothy (dec.).

Loved father of Peter, Mandy, Joanne, Lee, Michelle, Simon, Stephen and Nicole.

Loved father-in-law of Cheryl, Leighton, Stephen and Elsi.

Dearly loved Grandfather to Matthew, Shaun, Jayden (dec.), Jemma, Briana, Cheyenne, Tyson, Yasmin, Luke and Lily, Kurwin, Mendia, Toli, Temeika and Jirra.

Great grandfather to Cooper, Liam and Max.

Special friend of Lorraine, Peter (dec.) and the Kelly family.

Thanks to Jordan Janine, Teagan and Sylas.



Cherished and adored

Forever in our hearts

'Now you have wings'

Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 25, 2019
