|
|
DALTON William 'Leo' On the 27th June, 2019.
Of Koroit.
Dearly loved husband of Mary.
Loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Brian, Christopher and Ramona, Maree and John, Kevin and Petrina (dec.), Liam, Evan and Sheryl.
Adored Grandpa of Lee James, Luke, Matthew, Conor, Margaret, Florence, Patrick, Kathleen, Kieran, Clare, Bernadette, Erin, Carmel, Daniel, Kyle, Tyler and Marshall.
Adored Great Grandpa of Oscar and Lillian.
R.I.P.
Aged 86 years
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 29, 2019