Wayne Campbell HINE

HINE Wayne Campbell Family and friends of WAYNE are invited to attend a Service to celebrate his life at the Caramut Football Club, Ritchie Street, Caramut on MONDAY (July 1) commencing at 11.00a.m. The cortÃ¨ge will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Caramut Cemetery. In addition to a light luncheon following the burial, Gaye and family warmly welcome anyone, particularly those travelling any distance to join them for a cuppa prior to the service from 10.30a.m. www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



Published in The Warrnambool Standard from June 26 to June 29, 2019
