MacQueen Funeral Services - Terang
118 High St
Terang, Victoria
5592-1293
Wallace John WURLOD


1931 - 2019
Wallace John WURLOD Notice
WURLOD Wallace John ~pcDied peacefully at Terang Hospital on 13 September after a short illness.

Beloved husband of Margaret of 63 years. Dearly loved father of Barry, Jenny and Lib (dec).

-- Dearly loved father of Barry and father in law of Bernadette. Beloved Grandad of Nicholas and Alex, Felicity and Conor, Jerram and Caitlin. Great Grandfather of Archer and Wren.

We give thanks for a man of wisdom, kindness and good humour. We will remember you always with love. -- Dearly loved Dad and father in law of Jenny and David. Adored Grandad of Callum (dec), Lachlan and Marni.

A kind and loving man and gentleman to all who knew him.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 16, 2019
