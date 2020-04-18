Home
CLARK Violet Mary On April 15, 2020 at Framlingham Aboriginal Community, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family at the age of 75.

Loving daughter of Alice (MummyMick) and Herbert Clark (both deceased).

Loving sister to Maisie, Rita (dec.), Albert, Ivy (dec.) Frank (dec.), Shirley and Fay.

Loved mother of Charlie (dec.), Jason,

Possum and Alice.

Mother-in-law of Carmel, Kyeema and Aaron.

Adored 'Nannio, Nanny Duck, Nanny Girl, Mootchie of

Bianca, Casie, Katara, Charlie jnr, Mundara,

Kallinda, Leilani, Ian, Jnaallii, Billy, Mariah, Merinda, Jamarra, Kaawirn, Bungarie, Narrah and Wirann.

Great Nan of 11.



Much loved and respected Elder to many.



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions

Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section

at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au

The Service will be streamed on Friday (April 24) commencing at 9.00a.m. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google Eastern Park Chapel Facebook.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 18, 2020
