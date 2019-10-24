|
|
DWYER Veronica "Vera" (nee Ryan)
Passed away peacefully on 21st October 2019 at Gillin Park, Warrnambool, in her 100th year.
Loved wife of JB Dwyer (deceased).
Step-mother of Joan, Jim (deceased) and
Des Dwyer SJ.
Step-mother-in-law to Ellen and friend of Frank.
Step-grandmother of Tasamin, James, Georgiana, Marcus, Alexandra, Claudia and Tristan.
Loved daughter of Daniel and Mary Catherine Ryan (both deceased).
Loved sister to Rene Sheedy, Kay, Frank, Des,Greg, Patricia Nicholls, and John (all deceased).
Loved Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Royal Australian Navy WW2,
Driver, WR/2212
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 24, 2019