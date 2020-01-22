Home
WYTHE Valmay Erine 19/05/1935 - 18/01/2020



Those we Love don't go away,

They walk beside us everyday.

Unseen, Unheard, but always near.

So loved, so missed, so very dear.

No more suffering, rest peacefully.

Loved always, Peter & Jenny



Wythe Valmay (Nanny)

Today Heaven accepted my last grandparent.

To me she was my favourite.

Those who knew nanny will understand.

So happy you are at peace. You and Pa will always be remembered for the trips to Pea Soup, swimming, fishing and the rides home in the back of the ute because someone had got wetter than they were meant too.

Love you so much.

Your grandson Damien.

Great Nanny to Melinda, Isaac & Lachlan.



Wythe Valmay (Nanny)

Your life was a blessing.

Your memory a treasure.

You are loved beyond words.

And missed beyond measure.

Sadly missed and forever in our hearts.

Corey, Shoni, Blair, Soraya, Bella & Wren xxx



Wythe Valmay

Nanny Val,

As we say goodbye, we will never forget your warm generosity and care to our boys.

Along with the memories you leave for Jason. Particularly all the visits to east beach, crab hunting with his brothers.

Forever in our hearts Nanny Val xox

Jason, Chrissy, Tyler, George & Charlie



Wythe, Valmay Erine

A tender thought brings a tear,

Without good byes, you went to sleep.

Happy memories are ours to keep.

Love Bill (Dec), Elaine & Melissa



Wythe Valmay

Mum (Nanny)

Memories will last forever.

Reunited with Dudley (Pa).

Sleep peacefully.

Brian, Liz, Gary and Emma.



Wythe Valmay

RIP Nanny.

There will never be a day that we won't

think of you.

You are loved beyond words.

And missed beyond measure.

Love Steven, Amy, Charlotte and Logan
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 22, 2020
