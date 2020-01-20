Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for WYTHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valmay Erine WYTHE


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Valmay Erine WYTHE Notice
WYTHE (nee Edwards) Valmay Erine 19/05/1935 - 18/01/2020

Loving wife of Dudley George (dec.).



Mother and mother-in-law of

Carol (dec.), Gary (dec.), Jenny and Peter,

Elaine and Bill (dec.), Brian and Liz.



Adored Nanna of Damien, Corey, Jason;

Melissa; Steven and Gary.

Great Nanna of Melinda, Isaac, Lachlan;

Bella, Wren; Tyler, George, Charlie;

Charlotte and Logan.



May the winds of heaven blow softly

And whisper in your ear

How much we love and miss you

And wish that you were here



In accordance with Valmay's wishes,

a private funeral will be held



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valmay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -