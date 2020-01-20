|
|
WYTHE (nee Edwards) Valmay Erine 19/05/1935 - 18/01/2020
Loving wife of Dudley George (dec.).
Mother and mother-in-law of
Carol (dec.), Gary (dec.), Jenny and Peter,
Elaine and Bill (dec.), Brian and Liz.
Adored Nanna of Damien, Corey, Jason;
Melissa; Steven and Gary.
Great Nanna of Melinda, Isaac, Lachlan;
Bella, Wren; Tyler, George, Charlie;
Charlotte and Logan.
May the winds of heaven blow softly
And whisper in your ear
How much we love and miss you
And wish that you were here
In accordance with Valmay's wishes,
a private funeral will be held
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 20, 2020