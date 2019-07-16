Home
Valerie Ann (LISH) MORGAN

MORGAN (née Lish) Valerie Ann 12/03/1950 - 10/07/2019 Of Koroit. Passed away suddenly in Liverpool hospital, N.S.W. after a short illness. Dearly loved and adored wife of Dennis. Loving mother of Cathy and Paul, Kevin (dec.), Robert and Diana. Loving step-mum of Jason, Joanne and Shayne. Adored Granny to Stuart, Justin, Alison and Daniel, Andrew and Emily, Jonny, Jorja and Julianne. Great Granny to James and Anthony. Sister of Ron, David and Tom. She was Mum, Granny and great Granny to all extended families. To a great lady who was wonderful, loving and loyal to all that met her. All were equal in her eyes A true Christian lady Rest in peace in Heaven
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 16, 2019
