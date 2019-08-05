|
Taylor
Trevor(Bill) James
Passed away aged 75 at Southwest Healthcare Warrnambool on 2nd of August 2019.
Reunited with loving parents Annie and Dooley Taylor (both dec) of Cressy
Loved brother and brother in law of Heather and Richard McVilly
Special Uncle of Duncan, Kylie and Catriona
Great Uncle of Taylah, Safari and Cayden
Many wonderful memories are forever in our hearts
Rest easy Bill the jobs will take care of themselves
See ya Trev
guyetts
0355622622
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 5, 2019