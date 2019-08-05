Home
Trevor "Bill" Taylor


1944 - 2019
Trevor "Bill" Taylor Notice
Taylor

Trevor(Bill) James

Passed away aged 75 at Southwest Healthcare Warrnambool on 2nd of August 2019.

Reunited with loving parents Annie and Dooley Taylor (both dec) of Cressy

Loved brother and brother in law of Heather and Richard McVilly

Special Uncle of Duncan, Kylie and Catriona

Great Uncle of Taylah, Safari and Cayden

Many wonderful memories are forever in our hearts

Rest easy Bill the jobs will take care of themselves

See ya Trev

Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 5, 2019
