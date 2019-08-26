Home
Trevor Raymond NELSON

Trevor Raymond NELSON Notice
NELSON Trevor Raymond Born Adelaide, South Australia, 31 July 1935

-

Died peacefully, surrounded by family at Moyne

Health Services Port Fairy on 24 August, 2019



Aged 84 years



Loved and loving husband of Tricia



Precious dad of Acushla, Rebecca, Justin, Marcia, and Gabrielle.



Admired and loved father-in-law of Neale, Jo, Jason and Greg.



Cherished grandfather of Alex, Angus, Caelan, Hamish, Bryn, Jack, Jimmy, Paddy, Jackson, Jessica, Hugh, Bridie, Daniella, Joseph,

Darcy, Padraig, Sean, Lara, and Adam.



Much loved youngest son of Raphael and Nora Nelson.



Loved brother of Thomas, and Eileen Rouse.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
