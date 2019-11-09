|
PAUL Trevor 'John' of formerly of Port Fairy Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 6 November 2019. Beloved wife of Heather. Loved father and father-in-law of Tania, Anthony and Michelle. Loving Pop of his 5 grandchildren. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends. Aged 77 years Forever in our hearts Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on TUESDAY, 12 November 2019 at 2pm. DAPTO 4262 0400
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 9, 2019