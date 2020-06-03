|
ROLLO Thomas Stanley (Tiger) 26.03.1945 - 1.06.2020
Peacefully at the Terang Hospital.
Partner of Trish for 45 years.
Father of Robyn, John, Edward, Jim, Dan, Tim and families.
Son of Lorna and Tom (both dec).
Brother of Charlie (dec) and Isobel.
Much loved son, brother, partner, Dad and Grandpa and mate.
Forever in our hearts
Private funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Donations to Terang & Mortlake Health in memory of Tiger would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 3, 2020