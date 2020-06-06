|
|
Heazlewood
Thomas Bruce Francis
Loving son of Toni and Ross, brother to Patrick, Alexandra and Cecelia, brother-in-law to Rose and Min. Devoted uncle to Madeline, Evelyn and Harriet. Cherished nephew and cousin to a broad family.
A caring and respected friend to many.
Left us suddenly in Canberra 28 May 2020
We honour forever, your courage over so many years just to stay with us.
Softly within the shadows, there came a gentle call,
With farewells left unspoken, you quietly left us all.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 6, 2020