Theresa LEE

Theresa LEE Notice
LEE (nee McKinnon) Theresa Died peacefully on 9th October at St Catherine's Hostel, Balwyn. Devoted wife of Reginald (dec). Loving mother of Colin, Susanne and Jennifer. Mother-in-law of Julie, Dennis (dec), Phil and Thomas. Special grandmother to Paul, Ryan, Damien, Trent and Elizabeth. Great grandmother of Chloe and Paige. Beloved daughter of Annie and Michael McKinnon (both dec), much loved sister of Mary, Kath, Anne, Maggie, Bridie, Basil and Sheila (all dec). "You enriched our lives and remain forever in our hearts". Thanks to the staff of St Catherine's Aged Care, for their devoted care in her final years.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 12, 2019
