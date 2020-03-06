Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Thelma Doreen BURGESS

Thelma Doreen BURGESS Notice
BURGESS Thelma Doreen Passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2020. Aged 91 years Beloved wife of Eddie. Loving father of Elaine (dec), Peter, Neil and Jane. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Forever sadly missed Family and friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Thelma's life to be held at the Garden Chapel of Allambe Memorial Park, 127 Nerang Broadbeach Rd, Nerang QLD, on WEDNESDAY (March 11th, 2020) commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 6, 2020
