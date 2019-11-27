Home
Services
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Lava Street
Warrnambool
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Warrnambool Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence BOARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence James "Terry" BOARD

Add a Memory
Terrence James "Terry" BOARD Notice
BOARD Terrence James â€˜Terry' Passed away peacefully at his home in Warrnambool, surrounded by his loving family and friends on November 23, 2019.



Aged 74 years



Loved son of Reda and Vern (both dec.).



Loved and generous brother and brother-in-law

of Charles and Dianne, Lewis and Margaret, Jeremy and Julie and Nick (dec.).



Beloved father and father-in-law of

Terry, Peter and Michelle, Michael

and fondly remembered by their mother Jan.



Adoring and adored Grandpa of

Lizzie, Lana and Paddy.



A true heart of Gold
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -