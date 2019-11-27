|
BOARD Terrence James â€˜Terry' Passed away peacefully at his home in Warrnambool, surrounded by his loving family and friends on November 23, 2019.
Aged 74 years
Loved son of Reda and Vern (both dec.).
Loved and generous brother and brother-in-law
of Charles and Dianne, Lewis and Margaret, Jeremy and Julie and Nick (dec.).
Beloved father and father-in-law of
Terry, Peter and Michelle, Michael
and fondly remembered by their mother Jan.
Adoring and adored Grandpa of
Lizzie, Lana and Paddy.
A true heart of Gold
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 27, 2019