Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Terence Rowland COOK


1941 - 2020
Terence Rowland COOK Notice
COOK Terence Rowland 'Terry'

Passed away peacefully at S.W.H., Warrnambool.

11/04/1941 - 29/04/2020

Loved husband of Dawn.

Loved father of Anthony and Leanne, Murray and Luisa, Nathan and Erika, Jarran and Lotty, and Josh.

Grandpa of Victoria, Sydney, Elizabeth, Dylan and Isabella.

'Forever with the Lord'



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions

Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 2, 2020
