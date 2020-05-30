|
MORRISSEY Terence John "Terry" How can you describe a father?
Today we lost our dad, grandfather, friend and husband of 50 years.
After a health battle, Terry passed away peacefully in the arms of Gaye, Alison David and Paul.
He fought so hard to stay with us and he touched so many with his enveloping love, humor and strength. He will watch over us all with pride and love.
Always loved and remembered by his wife Gaye.
Loved father, father-in-law, and Pa of
Alison and Noel, Maggie, Lana and Elise;
David and Kristina, Mollie and Max;
Paul and Liz, Henry and Pia.
Thank you to SWHC ICU and Acute staff who cared for him so well.
Due to current restrictions,
a Private Family Service will be held.
The family request no flowers but anyone wishing may offer a bequest to Legacy who cared for him and his family for many years and who he proundly devoted so much back as a Legatee.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 30, 2020