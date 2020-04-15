|
|
MORAN (Dews) Sylvia 28/08/28 - 14/04/2020
Much loved wife of Brian (dec).
Loving mother and mother in law of Danny and Karen. Adored grandmother of Matt and Ange, Wayne and Sarah, Kate, Nathan. Great grandmother of Oscar, Jaymee, Toby and Amelia.
Cherished sister and aunt of Beth and Jim (dec), Bill (dec), Clare (dec) and Colin, Reg (dec), Kathleen and David and their families.
Rest in peace.
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 15, 2020