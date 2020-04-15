Home
Services
MacQueen's Funeral Services P/L - Camperdown
9 Leura Street
Camperdown, Victoria 3260
03 5593 1107
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia MORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia MORAN


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Sylvia MORAN Notice
MORAN (Dews) Sylvia 28/08/28 - 14/04/2020

Much loved wife of Brian (dec).

Loving mother and mother in law of Danny and Karen. Adored grandmother of Matt and Ange, Wayne and Sarah, Kate, Nathan. Great grandmother of Oscar, Jaymee, Toby and Amelia.

Cherished sister and aunt of Beth and Jim (dec), Bill (dec), Clare (dec) and Colin, Reg (dec), Kathleen and David and their families.

Rest in peace.

Private funeral due to attendance restrictions.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -