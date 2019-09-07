Home
Services
John O'Sullivan
82 Fairy Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5561 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney SHARPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Roy SHARPE

Add a Memory
Sydney Roy SHARPE Notice
SHARPE Sydney Roy Died peacefully at home 27/05/1930 - 04/09/2019 Much loved husband of Alma for 65 years. All my love goes with you Loving father of Linda, Daryl, Raelene, Warren and Glenn. * Loving Dad of Linda, Granddad of Aaron and Emily, Dion and Kate. Forever in our hearts, never forgotten * Loving Dad of Daryl and Robyn and Granddad of Jacinta, Scott and Willow, Katrina and Dean, Gemma and Jesse. Always there and ready to help when needed Will be sadly missed * Loving memories treasured forever, of the love and happiness we shared together. How lucky we were to have a wonderful Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad as special as you. Love, Raelene and Richard, Nathan and Clare, Renee, Warrick, Sophie and Ruby. * Dearly loved father of Warren and Michelle. Grandfather of Bradly, Danielle and Tim, Brooke and Tom. Great Grandfather of Arlo and Bump. Will be sadly missed "What a legend" Rest In Peace Dad! * Loving Dad of Glenn and Simone, Granddad of Brody, Paige and Ella. You may have left us but you will always live on in our hearts



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sydney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.