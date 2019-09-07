|
|
SHARPE Sydney Roy Died peacefully at home 27/05/1930 - 04/09/2019 Much loved husband of Alma for 65 years. All my love goes with you Loving father of Linda, Daryl, Raelene, Warren and Glenn. * Loving Dad of Linda, Granddad of Aaron and Emily, Dion and Kate. Forever in our hearts, never forgotten * Loving Dad of Daryl and Robyn and Granddad of Jacinta, Scott and Willow, Katrina and Dean, Gemma and Jesse. Always there and ready to help when needed Will be sadly missed * Loving memories treasured forever, of the love and happiness we shared together. How lucky we were to have a wonderful Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad as special as you. Love, Raelene and Richard, Nathan and Clare, Renee, Warrick, Sophie and Ruby. * Dearly loved father of Warren and Michelle. Grandfather of Bradly, Danielle and Tim, Brooke and Tom. Great Grandfather of Arlo and Bump. Will be sadly missed "What a legend" Rest In Peace Dad! * Loving Dad of Glenn and Simone, Granddad of Brody, Paige and Ella. You may have left us but you will always live on in our hearts
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 7, 2019