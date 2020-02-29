|
PATERSON Stuart James 29/01/1949 - 25/02/2020 Loving husband of Danice and wonderful father and father-in-law of Brendan and Karen, Louise and Jayson, and Julian. Loving Poppy to Tahlia, Tori and Teagan. With grateful thanks to Doctor Sharad Rawal and the magnificent staff at Opal Warrnambool. /* Stuart, we nearly made 50 years together. The best years of my life. But the last year has been very hard for you and very hard for me. Seeing you trying so hard to stay with us. I loved you so very much and I will miss you for the rest of my life. Till we meet again - Your loving wife, Danice. /* Dad, you were taken too early, we will miss the camping and fishing trips and the practical jokes. The best Dad, Poppy and mate. You will never be forgotten - Brendan, Karen, Tahlia, Tori and Mindi (Myrtle). /* Dad, an incredible man you were. Your practical jokes and wicked sense of humour will always remain in our memories. Your cheeky spirit will always be in our hearts. Love you forever - Louise, Jayson, Teagan and Coco. /* My unconditional love for you Dad will never end. I'm going to miss you always - Love, Julian.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 29, 2020