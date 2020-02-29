Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Eastern Park Chapel,
271 Raglan Parade
Warrnambool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart James PATERSON


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Stuart James PATERSON Notice
PATERSON Stuart James 29/01/1949 - 25/02/2020 Loving husband of Danice and wonderful father and father-in-law of Brendan and Karen, Louise and Jayson, and Julian. Loving Poppy to Tahlia, Tori and Teagan. With grateful thanks to Doctor Sharad Rawal and the magnificent staff at Opal Warrnambool. /* Stuart, we nearly made 50 years together. The best years of my life. But the last year has been very hard for you and very hard for me. Seeing you trying so hard to stay with us. I loved you so very much and I will miss you for the rest of my life. Till we meet again - Your loving wife, Danice. /* Dad, you were taken too early, we will miss the camping and fishing trips and the practical jokes. The best Dad, Poppy and mate. You will never be forgotten - Brendan, Karen, Tahlia, Tori and Mindi (Myrtle). /* Dad, an incredible man you were. Your practical jokes and wicked sense of humour will always remain in our memories. Your cheeky spirit will always be in our hearts. Love you forever - Louise, Jayson, Teagan and Coco. /* My unconditional love for you Dad will never end. I'm going to miss you always - Love, Julian.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -