WALMSLEY Stanley George Ex RAF Formerly of Sydney Died in Warrnambool on June 18, 2019 Aged 87 years Loving husband of Rene (dec.). Loved father and father-in-law of Janet and Frank Christiaans, Steven (dec.), Colin and Carmen. Loved Grandad of Michael, Leigh, Chelsea, Casey and Great Grandad of Leigh and Sam's 5 children. Friend of Phil Walker and Stephen Benham. Rest in peace Stan's family wish to thank the dedicated respite staff at Lyndoch Living, particularly Carol Weiss, and the Doctors and Nurses from the Warrnambool Base Hospital and Gunditjmara Health Services for the care and support afforded this past year.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from June 19 to June 22, 2019