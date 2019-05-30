Home
Sianne (Banks) HESTER

HESTER (Banks) Sianne 01/12/1975 - 30/05/2016 Another year without you Scoot, the pain cuts so deep. Knowing you have your little girl with you is the only way we keep going.. our hearts broken forever.... "We talk about them, not because we're stuck or that we haven't moved on, we talk about them because they are ours and we are theirs, and no passage of time will ever change that..." Love and miss you forever, words cannot say - Mum & Dad.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 30, 2019
