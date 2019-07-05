Home
More Obituaries for Shirley PRIMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley PRIMMER

Shirley PRIMMER In Memoriam
PRIMMER Shirley 05/07/2018 We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. We have such special memories beside your picture in a frame. Your memory is our greatest treasure with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping and we have you in our hearts. Love and miss you - Ray, Lee, Karen, Mark (dec), Janine, Michelle and their families xxx.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 5, 2019
