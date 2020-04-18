|
LUMSDEN Shirley Jane On April 14, 2020 at Warrnambool
Much loved wife of George.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Stephen (dec.), Robyn, Steven and Rebecca, Glenn and Donna.
Adored Nanna of Travis, Troy, Harry, Jack (dec.), Tom (dec.), Ned (dec.), Molly,
Chloe and Benjamin.
Great Nanna of Mason.
Aged 77 years
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section
at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 18, 2020