Shirley Jane LUMSDEN

LUMSDEN Shirley Jane On April 14, 2020 at Warrnambool

Much loved wife of George.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Stephen (dec.), Robyn, Steven and Rebecca, Glenn and Donna.

Adored Nanna of Travis, Troy, Harry, Jack (dec.), Tom (dec.), Ned (dec.), Molly,

Chloe and Benjamin.

Great Nanna of Mason.

Aged 77 years



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions

Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section

at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 18, 2020
