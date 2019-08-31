Home
Shirley BASSETT


1950 - 2019
Shirley BASSETT Notice
BASSETT Shirley ~pcPassed away peacefully on Tuesday 27 August, 2019.

Dearly loved wife of Clyde.

Much adored mother of Gavin, Dean and Warren.

Mother-in-law to Julie, Sonia and Robyn.

Loving Granny to Bianca, Sam and Will, Cleo, Stella and Dana, and Jess, Cooper and Tia.

Thanks for 20 special years Shirl, and may you keep stitching forever.

Love always, Clyde

--

So much to thank you for Mum:

for the sacrifices you made for the values you instilled for the fierce loyalty you displayed for the strong example you set for the strength, courage and resilience you showed for the legacy you have left

Always so proud to call you our Mum.

Gavin, Dean, Warren and families

--

Special thanks to the oncology and nursing staff at SJOG Warrnambool and Timboon Hospital.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 31, 2019
