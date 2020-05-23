|
WILTSHIRE Samuel Frederick Thomas Died peacefully at Aberlea, Mortlake on Wednesday, 20th May 2020.
Loving husband to Kathleen (Kay) nee James (dec). Stepfather to Christopher Coy and fondly remembered with love by Chris' wife Roslyn, and extended family Jennifer Coy, Chris' children; Amanda, Tiffany and Jason, and Chris' grandchildren; Montana, Dane, Maverick, Saskia, Charlotte, Kiana and Lachlan.
A long life well lived with his much loved wife Kay and now together forever.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 23, 2020