Home
Services
MacQueen Funeral Services - Terang
118 High St
Terang, Victoria
5592-1293
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel WILTSHIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Frederick Thomas WILTSHIRE


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Samuel Frederick Thomas WILTSHIRE Notice
WILTSHIRE Samuel Frederick Thomas Died peacefully at Aberlea, Mortlake on Wednesday, 20th May 2020.

Loving husband to Kathleen (Kay) nee James (dec). Stepfather to Christopher Coy and fondly remembered with love by Chris' wife Roslyn, and extended family Jennifer Coy, Chris' children; Amanda, Tiffany and Jason, and Chris' grandchildren; Montana, Dane, Maverick, Saskia, Charlotte, Kiana and Lachlan.

A long life well lived with his much loved wife Kay and now together forever.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -