More Obituaries for Royden HIRTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royden Mackie HIRTH


1928 - 2019
Royden Mackie HIRTH Notice
HIRTH Royden Mackie 17/10/1928 - 4/9/2019

~pcPassed away peacefully in his sleep at Sunnyside House - now with his wife Leila, resting peacefully in Heaven.

Father and father-in-law of Jeff, Graeme and Kym, Neville and Shirley, Rosemary and John Stennett.

Grandfather/Pa of Simon and Lana, Mark and Bethany, Peter and Tanya, Naomi; Daniel and Danielle, Christopher (dec), Hannah, Emma; Chris, Alison and Mitchell.

Great Grandfather of Zavier, Ezekiel, Apollo; and Ollivander.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 9, 2019
