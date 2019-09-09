|
|
HIRTH Royden Mackie 17/10/1928 - 4/9/2019
~pcPassed away peacefully in his sleep at Sunnyside House - now with his wife Leila, resting peacefully in Heaven.
Father and father-in-law of Jeff, Graeme and Kym, Neville and Shirley, Rosemary and John Stennett.
Grandfather/Pa of Simon and Lana, Mark and Bethany, Peter and Tanya, Naomi; Daniel and Danielle, Christopher (dec), Hannah, Emma; Chris, Alison and Mitchell.
Great Grandfather of Zavier, Ezekiel, Apollo; and Ollivander.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 9, 2019