SYMONS Roy 27-12-1946 - 17-2-2020 Passed away at St Vincents hospital Melbourne. Loved husband of Lena, father of Tanya, Troy, and Krystin. Son of Leonard and Joyce (both dec.,) late of Framlingham. Loved brother of Beryl. Funeral service in Kerang, details to follow. Roy, your struggle is over and we believe that you are now at peace. Reunited with loved ones who have gone before you and welcomed into the place of love and acceptance, where there is no more pain or sorrow. We let you go into the sadness and joys of our memories, and into the eternal grace of Gods love. Our love goes with you, until we meet again. - Beryl.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 21, 2020