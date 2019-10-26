|
HAWKINS Ross We invite you with open arms to celebrate a life well lived of Ross Eric Hawkins (Papa). Your life was a blessing Your memory was a treasure, You are loved beyond words And missed beyond measure. Please join us at 1:00pm on WEDNESDAY 30 October at Lyndon Grove - 131 Surfcoast Hwy, Belmont 3216. This will be followed by a burial at Geelong Memorial Park- Burville Rd Mt Duneed, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers we respectfully ask for donations to Dementia Australia. We appreciate and respect all your love and support at this time.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 26, 2019