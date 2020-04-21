|
|
POWELL Ross William Andrew Francis Twelve months have passed since you were tragically taken on Easter Sunday, 21 April 2019. Our heavy hearts will never stop loving you both. We miss you so much, each and every day. You have both left a huge hole in the community, with the grief of your loss being felt far and wide - from farming to surf life saving and SES communities, to family and friends across the country and around the world. We are eternally grateful for the support we have received from everyone. We know Po and Andy would have been overwhelmed and humbled by the care you have shown to us. Val, Amber, Frances, Brett, Natalie, Dale, Kerryn and Jayna.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 21, 2020