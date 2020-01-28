|
|
|
SURRIDGE Rosemary Thelma The Funeral Service for ROSEMARY will be held at the Uniting Church, 115 Koroit Street, Warrnambool on FRIDAY (January 31) commencing at 1.00p.m.
The cortÃ¨ge will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Warrnambool cemetery.
A Thanksgiving Service for ROSEMARY will be held at the Heidelberg Scots Uniting Church, 187 Burgundy Street, Heidelberg on MONDAY (February 3) commencing at 10.30a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Prison Fellowship Aust. (Vic.) would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service's.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 28, 2020