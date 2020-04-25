|
|
SMART Roma Joyce Passed away suddenly on the 21st April 2020, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec).
Mother of Gary and Ian 'Max' (dec).
A much loved mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother.
* * * * *
Loved mother of Gary and friend of Karen.
* * * * *
Adored grandmother and life long friend of Leah and Mark.
* * * * *
Adored grandmother and life long friend of Sarah and Jason.
* * * * *
Great-grandmother to Baxter, Stella, Lachy, Jayden, Jasmine and Shara.
Forever in our Hearts
In accordance with the family's wishes, a private family service has already been held.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020