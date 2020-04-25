Home
Roma Joyce SMART

Roma Joyce SMART Notice
SMART Roma Joyce Passed away suddenly on the 21st April 2020, aged 91 years.



Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec).

Mother of Gary and Ian 'Max' (dec).



A much loved mother, grandmother

and great-grandmother.



* * * * *

Loved mother of Gary and friend of Karen.



* * * * *

Adored grandmother and life long friend of Leah and Mark.



* * * * *

Adored grandmother and life long friend of Sarah and Jason.



* * * * *

Great-grandmother to Baxter, Stella, Lachy, Jayden, Jasmine and Shara.





Forever in our Hearts





In accordance with the family's wishes, a private family service has already been held.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020
