Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:30 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
Selby Road
East Warrnambool
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
Selby Road
East Warrnambool
Robyn Eileen VESEY Notice
VESEY Robyn Eileen Passed away unexpectedly, at Southwest Healthcare, on December 31, 2019 at Warrnambool. Aged 71 years Dearly loved wife of Graham (dec.). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Marianne (dec.), Marcia and Jason Hinkley, Shaun and Emma, Derek and Melanie. Precious 'Nan' of Jacob and Alicia, Cameron and Briannah, and Gemma Hinkley; Caleb and Tahlia, India, Zahra and Summer. Pieces of our Heart forever missing 'Irreplaceable'
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
