VESEY Robyn Eileen Passed away unexpectedly, at Southwest Healthcare, on December 31, 2019 at Warrnambool. Aged 71 years Dearly loved wife of Graham (dec.). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Marianne (dec.), Marcia and Jason Hinkley, Shaun and Emma, Derek and Melanie. Precious 'Nan' of Jacob and Alicia, Cameron and Briannah, and Gemma Hinkley; Caleb and Tahlia, India, Zahra and Summer. Pieces of our Heart forever missing 'Irreplaceable'
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020