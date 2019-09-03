|
MURRAY (Nee McSween) Robyn Annette We sadly announce and mourn the passing of our very loved, respected, cherished and adored wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother in her home on 29 August 2019. Beautifully loving, most caring, truly giving and guiding spouse and Mum to her immediate family of Richard, Linda, Sandra, Adrian and Bronwyn. Honoured mother-in-law of Michael Laurie, Luke Featherston and Rebecca Murray (nee Gaylard). A delighted and happy Nan to her worshipped and admired grandchildren; Emma, Charlie and Sarah Laurie; Olivia, Zoe and Henry Featherston and Lachlan (dec), Georgia and and Alba Murray. Now in God's care after a purposeful and rewarding life, a life well lived for 67 years
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 3, 2019