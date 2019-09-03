|
|
|
MURRAY Robyn Annette Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Mrs. Robyn Annette Murray will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gellibrand Street, Colac on Thursday, September 5, 2019 commencing at 11am. The Funeral will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass for the Colac Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request, in lieu, donations to the Long Road Appeal may be made. Envelopes will be available at the Church. QUINN FUNERALS COLAC 5231 2052
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 3, 2019