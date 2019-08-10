Home
Robin Elizabeth LAMBERT


1937 - 2019
Robin Elizabeth LAMBERT Notice
LAMBERT (Blake) Robin Elizabeth 25-7-1937 -- 8-8-2019

Loved wife of Jim.

Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Denise & Harris, Stephen & Carolyn, Shane & Margret.

Nanna of Ashley, Kirby & Josh, Lacey & James, Brady & Tabitha, Darcy & Liz & Abbey.

Great Nanna of Riley, Charlie, Kara, Braxton & Connor.

Friend of Amanda & Steven, Kerry, Elise & Greg, Teanna, Tolga & children.

--

Dearly loved wife of Jim for 60 years

The Love of my Life

Will be sadly missed and never forgotten 'til we meet again.

Your loving husband,

Jim

--

Mum,

You can never be replaced.

Sunday nights won't be the same, but, we will still turn up so Harris can spar with Dad. We know that you will watch over us and we will watch out for Dad.

Forever in our hearts,

Your daughter,

Denise

--

Nanna & Mum,

Life will be so different without you in it.

There is now a hole that can never be filled.

We loved you so and are glad you knew it.

Forever in our hearts.

Shane, Margret, Darcy, Liz & Abbey.

--

Robin,

I am so glad to have had you as my mother- in-law. I never thought I could love another mother and then you came along.

Love you,

Margie

--

Dear Nana

I love you and will miss you forever.

Thank you for being the best Nana I could ever ask for.

Love Abbey
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 10, 2019
