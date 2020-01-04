|
JOBLING Robert Kenneth 'Ken' Passed away December 30th, 2019 at Geelong. Loved son of Evelyn and Murray Jobling (both dec). Loved husband of Sandra. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Diane and Noel Wickson, Doug (dec) and Jacqui (Tyabb), Stuart and Sandra (Perth), Malcolm and Jacinta (Cranbourne). Loved uncle of Roslyn and family; Karen and family; Haydn and Tamsin; Victoria, Ashley (dec), Alexander and Zoe; Rachel and Stephanie. Aged 70 years You have fought a very long, hard and brave battle, but you are finally at peace A gentle soul at rest
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 4, 2020