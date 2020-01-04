Home
Robert Kenneth "Ken" JOBLING

JOBLING Robert Kenneth 'Ken' Passed away December 30th, 2019 at Geelong. Loved son of Evelyn and Murray Jobling (both dec). Loved husband of Sandra. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Diane and Noel Wickson, Doug (dec) and Jacqui (Tyabb), Stuart and Sandra (Perth), Malcolm and Jacinta (Cranbourne). Loved uncle of Roslyn and family; Karen and family; Haydn and Tamsin; Victoria, Ashley (dec), Alexander and Zoe; Rachel and Stephanie. Aged 70 years You have fought a very long, hard and brave battle, but you are finally at peace A gentle soul at rest
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 4, 2020
