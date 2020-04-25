Home
Hallowell Robert (Bob) 23/06/1926 - 21/04/2020 On the 21st of April 2020, our dearest husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully at Cheltenham Manor, Cheltenham. Dearest loving husband of Ruby. Darling father of Linda, Robbie, Mark and Helen. Devoted Papa to Andrew, Gemma, Ben, David, Kate, Michael and James. Great Papa of Nina-Rose, Joshua and Lulu. Wonderful father-in-law to Lee, Val and Vince. Caring Papa to Kate, Andrew, Cathryn, Marlia and Charlotte. My darling Bob until we meet again, Ruby.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020
