Home
Services
Rosedale Funerals
37 Bay Road
Mount Gambier, South Australia 5290
08 8723 5512
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Terese DUNCAN

Add a Memory
Rita Terese DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN (nee Gavin) Rita Terese Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, in the Mount Gambier Hospital on Good Friday, 10 th April 2020. Aged 81 years Dearly loved wife of Bill, for 61 years. Loved Mum of Michele and Alan, Paul and Anne, Peter and Kylie. Adored Nan of Clint and Ty; Lauren, Abbey, Maddison and Georgia; Zoe, Joel and Alyssa. Treasured Great Nan of Lola. We have so many happy memories; You'll be forever in our hearts. Rita was privately laid to rest Yesterday, 21 st April 2020, in the Carinya Gardens Lawn Cemetery, Mount Gambier. A Celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date. Rebecca Bignell 08 8723 1046 Mount Gambier & Districts South Australia Accredited Member NFDA



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -