DUNCAN (nee Gavin) Rita Terese Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, in the Mount Gambier Hospital on Good Friday, 10 th April 2020. Aged 81 years Dearly loved wife of Bill, for 61 years. Loved Mum of Michele and Alan, Paul and Anne, Peter and Kylie. Adored Nan of Clint and Ty; Lauren, Abbey, Maddison and Georgia; Zoe, Joel and Alyssa. Treasured Great Nan of Lola. We have so many happy memories; You'll be forever in our hearts. Rita was privately laid to rest Yesterday, 21 st April 2020, in the Carinya Gardens Lawn Cemetery, Mount Gambier. A Celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date. Rebecca Bignell 08 8723 1046 Mount Gambier & Districts South Australia Accredited Member NFDA
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 22, 2020