John O'Sullivan
82 Fairy Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5561 1199
Rita Alice COULSON

Rita Alice COULSON Notice
COULSON Rita Alice Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place on 18th March 2020, aged 98 years.



Loved wife of Christopher (dec).



Loving mother and mother-in-law of

John (dec) and Evelyn, Barry and Judith, Allan, Kevin and Julie, Gloria and Richard (Keilor).



Nan to 13 grandchildren.



* * * * *

Rest in Peace Mum.

- Barry and Judith, Narelle, Brett, Luke and Jacob.



Special thanks to all the

wonderful staff at Mercy Place

for their special care of Rita.

[[PONMTA000142]]

A Private Family Funeral Service

will be held.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 21, 2020
