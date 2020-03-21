|
|
COULSON Rita Alice Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place on 18th March 2020, aged 98 years.
Loved wife of Christopher (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
John (dec) and Evelyn, Barry and Judith, Allan, Kevin and Julie, Gloria and Richard (Keilor).
Nan to 13 grandchildren.
* * * * *
Rest in Peace Mum.
- Barry and Judith, Narelle, Brett, Luke and Jacob.
Special thanks to all the
wonderful staff at Mercy Place
for their special care of Rita.
A Private Family Funeral Service
will be held.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 21, 2020