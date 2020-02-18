|
HUTCHINSON Riley James Passed away peacefully in Brisbane on February 13th, 2020, aged 11 years. Loving son of Barry and Julie. Treasured brother of Madeleine, Georgia (dec'd), Amelia and Thomas. Adored Grandson of Geoff and Maria (dec'd). Treasured Nephew and Cousin. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Riley's life at Centenary Memorial Gardens, Wacol-Station Road, Sumner (Brisbane) on Friday, 21/02/2020 commencing at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hummingbird House. Swanborough Funerals 1800 100 411
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 18, 2020