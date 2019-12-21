|
|
GIBLIN Richard Anthony "Tony" ~pcSuddenly on 14 December 2019, aged 79.
Dearly loved & devoted husband of Margaret.
Father to Joe and Julie, Anthony and Fiona, Lenora and Rick (Jenkins), Bernadette and Mick (Savory), and Terry.
Son of Michael and Elizabeth (both dec).
Brother of Jim.
--
You were my life. Thank you for 51 wonderful years. Until we meet again, rest in peace. Margaret.
--
Much loved and cherished father and father in law of Joe and Julie, adored Poppy G of Olivia, Bella and Hugh. Friend of Johno. Peace, perfect peace.
--
Slipped away without warning, will be loved and missed forever. Dearly loved father of Anthony and Fiona, adored Pop of Bridget, Rachel, Erin, Saul and Nicola. Friend of Charlie.
--
Adored father of Lenora and Rick. Much loved Pop of Amy, Hayden, Sharna, Steph and William, friend of Jack and Chelsea. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.
--
Softly in the night there came a gentle call, with farewells left unspoken you quietly left us all. Bye Dad. Love You. Detts and Mick. Much loved Pop of Emma and Elijah.
--
Forever proud to call you my Dad, rest easy old boy. We will sort that last load of wood, Terry.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 21, 2019