Raymond Stewart JOHNSON

Raymond Stewart JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Raymond Stewart Passed away peacefully at Opal Aged Care on June 8, 2020. Aged 82 years Loving husband of Patricia (dec.). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Damian Nippard, Sharon (dec.), Kaylene and Andrew Humphry, Anthony and Andrea. Adored and cherished Pop to Heidi, Monique, Ben; Rachel, James, Laura; Daniel and Charlotte. Mum and Dad together again. Private funeral Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 10, 2020
